Kangana Ranaut drops BTS video from Thalaivii song, reflects on learning Bharatnatyam from scratch.

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the theatrical release of Thalaivii and the actress is going all out to promote the film. On Tuesday, Kangana shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song Nain Bandhe Naino Se for which the actress learned Bharatnatyam. Given that it was a challenging task, Kangana revealed that she learned it from scratch.

The video include BTS footage from the song's filming and Kangana can be seen surrounded with a large group of dancers. In the video Kangana says, "This film has been a fabulous experience for me. To study this role, there were many obstacles that I thought which set me apart from Jaya Ma and the biggest was that she was a great dancer."

Adding, "I never had any dancing background and to be honest I'm not a dancer. I don't feel that way for dancing. Somebody would not even rehearse for two days -- like a proper dancer. But I had to rehearse for months on end."

Kangana further revealed, "Nain Bandhe has been very challenging for me. Gayathari Akka has been so good with me. She has trained me personally and she even came to Manali and then she stayed in Mumbai. She gave me first the basic lessons in Bharatnatyam. That's where we started. We started from scratch and then went on to build the steps on that. I'm so thankful to Gayathri akka."

In Thalaivii, Kangana will be essaying the role of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa on whom the political drama is based. The film is slated to release on 10 September in theatres across India.

