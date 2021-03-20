Kangana Ranaut drops a glimpse of 'love and warmth' she received on last day of Tejas' shoot in Bikaner; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut had headed to shoot her film Tejas in Rajasthan after New Delhi. Recently, she shared a glimpse of the last day of the shoot in Bikaner and expressed her gratitude for the warm hospitality.

Actress is on a roll as she has been shooting back to back for her films since 2021 began. The star began and completed a schedule of Dhaakad in MP and then went on to kick off Tejas in Mumbai. Having completed the Mumbai and Delhi schedule of Tejas, Kangana was off to Rajasthan for the shoot. Now, as per her recent post on social media, Kangana completed filming Tejas in Bikaner, Rajasthan and she shared a glimpse of the love and warmth she got from the place.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana penned a sweet note for the place she stayed at Bikaner before leaving. She also shared a video of the beautiful building and gardens of the place along with people around her as she expressed gratitude for the hospitality she had received. The talented star shared that it was her last day in Bikaner and that it was delightful stay in the city in Rajasthan. In the video, we can see Kangana chatting away with people while recording the video.

Sharing her thoughts, Kangana wrote, "Last day of shoot in Bikaner as I spend my last day here, want to acknowledge heart touching hospitality, love and warmth at Narendra Bhawan... always so delightful ...thank you dear Karan and Siddharth."

Take a look at Kangana's tweet:

Last day of shoot in Bikaner as I spend my last day here, want to acknowledge heart touching hospitality, love and warmth at Narendra Bhawan... always so delightful ...thank you dear Karan and Siddharth pic.twitter.com/OND4DLwjfV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 19, 2021

The actress is also gearing up for the trailer launch of her film, Thalaivi on the occasion of her birthday on March 23. The film will star Kangana as J Jayalalithaa along with Arvind Swami who is essaying the role of MGR. The film is helmed by AL Vijay and is all set to release on April 23, 2021. Besides this, Kangana also has Dhaakad with and Divya Dutta. It will release on October 1, 2021.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut remembers Cinema's lost heroes, pens birthday wish for 1st woman writer, director Sai Paranjpye

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×