Kangana Ranaut drops proof of lauding Deepika, Anushka, Alia, Kareena & more; Says 'none of them supported me'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to share a video montage of her previous interviews where she praised Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra & other stars. She questioned as to why no actress came in her support.

Actress is one of the leading names in Bollywood who has raised her voice for right and wrong a couple of times in the past. Now, in a series of tweets, Kangana has questioned why none of the Bollywood actresses have shown support to her. Kangana also shared proof in a video where she is seen praising stars like , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and their work openly in interviews in the past.

Sharing the video, Kangana urged fans to 'think hard' as to why none of the actresses she praised, praised her back, or expressed support to her. She further claimed in a tweet that she always comfortably went for previews of the other star's films. But, added that when she called them for her own film's previews, none of them took their calls. The Thalaivi star also explained the reason for calling them out in her tweet and said that they 'deserve' it.

Sharing a video shared by a fan club of Kangana's previous interviews, Kangana wrote, "There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard." In another tweet, she explained why she speaks up against them. She wrote, "As you can see how comfortably I go for their movie previews when they invite by calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls now I bajao them every day cause that’s what they deserve."

Take a look:

There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard https://t.co/UjjOcAIaQ7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

As you can see how comfortably I go for their movie previews when they invite by calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls now I bajao them every day cause that’s what they deserve. https://t.co/qlkhKtFlH9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

In another tweet reply to a fan, Kangana expressed that she only focussed on her craft. Also, she explained why she decided to be on Twitter. She wrote, "Agree, I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenver I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on Twitter for सीधी बात No बकवास."

Agree, I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenver I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on twitter for सीधी बात No बकवास https://t.co/CREXX4VpQO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana's film Thalaivi's trailer was recently released and it garnered heaps of praise from the audience. In the film, Kangana will be essaying the role of J Jayalalithaa. The film's trailer impressed all and many fans expressed their excitement about the film. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at KJo & Aditya Chopra: They did everything to throw me out of the industry

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×