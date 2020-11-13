Kangana Ranaut drops rare PIC with her dad as they agree on something; Reacts to buzz of Twitter ban in India
Actress Kangana Ranaut has been spending time with her family over the past few days owing to her brother Aksht's wedding. While the marriage took place in Udaipur yesterday, the Thalaivi star has been sharing photos even now from the celebrations. And now, Kangana shared a rare glimpse of her and her father agreeing on something. Further, she even reacted to the current buzz about the Twitter ban in India. The actress has been making the most of the family time amid her brother's wedding ceremonies.
Sharing the photo with her dad, Kangana wrote, "A rare picture of my father and me finally agreeing on something.... even though non of us remember what it was." In the photo, Kangana is seen resting her head on her dad's shoulder and she mentioned that it was a rare scenario for everyone. Not just this, with it, she shared gorgeous photos from Aksht's wedding with her sister Rangoli and her baby brother. She further reacted to the buzz about the Twitter ban in India and encouraged the government to go through with it.
On the Twitter ban, Kangana wrote, "BTW there is a buzz that government might ban twitter, go for it INDIA...We don’t need Hinduphobic, antinational platforms to gag us." Earlier, this year, when Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended, the actress had lashed out in a video on the micro-blogging site and urged the government to ban such platforms.
Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:
A rare picture of my father and me finally agreeing on something.... even though non of us remember what it was
BTW there is a buzz that government might ban twitter, go for it INDIA...
We don’t need Hinduphobic, antinational platforms to gag us. pic.twitter.com/k9hvgVNeSz
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 13, 2020
Meanwhile, photos from Kangana's brother's wedding are going viral on social media. From dancing her heart out to spending time with sister Rangoli, Kangana is making the most of it, before she goes back to work. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa along with Arvind Swami. She will also be a part of Dhaakad, which is her own action flick. Besides, she just finished training workshops for Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara.
Also Read|Kangana Ranaut accompanies newlyweds Aksht & Ritu to seek blessings at Kuldevi Maa Ambika temple; See PHOTOS
Anonymous 4 minutes ago
Isn't she on Twitter herself talking garbage everyday ?
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
Haddh hai.. Matlab ye madam TWEET kar rahi hai ki TWITTER ban ho jaye.. Waaaaahhhh..