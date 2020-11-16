Kangana Ranaut drops an UNSEEN photo with Rangoli, Aksht and her siblings as she wishes all 'Happy Bhai Dooj'

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a sweet wish for her siblings on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The Thalaivi star also shared a photo from her brother Aksht's wedding on the occasion.

A special festival every year to celebrate the sibling bond is Bhai Dooj. The festival, though similar to Raksha Bandhan, celebrates the love between brothers and sisters. Even Bollywood stars celebrate it with fervour and speaking of this, took to social media to share a photo on the occasion of Bhai Dooj with her siblings and wished all her fans 'Happy Bhai Dooj.' The Thalaivi star dotes on her brother Aksht and recently shared photos from his wedding in Udaipur.

Now, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to share yet another unseen photo from the wedding festivities. In the photo, Rangoli, Aksht and Kangana along with a few other siblings could be seen posing for a picture-perfect selfie. The cute and candid photo of Kangana with her siblings surely will remind you of your squad of brothers and sisters. Sharing the photos, Kangana sent out Bhai Dooj's wishes to all her fans. Over the past few days, Kangana shared several photos from her brother's wedding and expressed her happiness over the same.

Meanwhile, Kangana also shared a video yesterday where she was seen dancing with her brother's new bride Ritu at a function that her parents had arranged to welcome her into the family.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Bhai Dooj wish:

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. The film is a biopic based on the life of late political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. The film is helmed by A.L Vijay. It will be released in multiple languages. Apart from this, Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara. Not just this, Kangana has her own action flick, Dhaakad lined up.

