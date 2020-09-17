Kangana Ranaut earns the wrath of netizens post her 'soft porn star' remark on Urmila Matondkar
Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for the allegations she has recently made against the film industry, Maharashtra Government, and other related issues. The actress recently earned the wrath of Urmila Matondkar who took a jibe over her comments. Post that, Kangana called the Rangeela star’s statement derogatory in one of her recent interviews. The actress further talked about how Urmila was pulling faces and teasing her throughout the interview. She also highlighted how the latter accused her of trying to get BJP’s ticket.
But what’s more shocking is that the Manikarnika actress called Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star. She alleged that the latter is not known for her acting but for doing soft porn. However, this comment of Kangana did not go well with the netizens who have now lashed out at her. Most of them have tried pointing out to the trajectory of movies that Matondkar did back in the 90s while highlighting her achievements.
Meanwhile, a few others took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut by saying that it will take her ages match Urmila Matondkar’s talent. Meanwhile, the latter has recently asked the actress to come out and take the names involved in Bollywood’s drug mafia. She also lashed out at Kangana earlier for seeking Y-plus security from taxpayers’ money and not opening up about the drug nexus earlier. Meanwhile, the discussions, controversies and debates on the drug angle came up after Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the NCB in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.
Check out the tweets below:
Kaun, Bhoot, Rangeela, Pinjar, Pyaar Tune Hai Kiya Kiya, Satya, Naina etc; I would love to have a 'soft-porn acting career' like her.
Please take another janam to match #UrmilaMatondkar's talent, and you will still be found riding your fake horses.
— N (Nilzrav) September 16, 2020
"She is not known for her acting for sure! What is she known for?"#UrmilaMatondkar pic.twitter.com/d1ytorUGyV
— Judah (czar_nicholas4) September 16, 2020
1st: Why is Urmila a soft porn star? She is a 90s actor and I remember her for movies like Rangeela, Kaun, El haseena thi, Bhoot, Satya, Pinjar, Mast, Pyar tune kya kiya etc.
2nd: Why is soft porn an abuse or derogatory term? What's this moral high ground? #UrmilaMatondkar https://t.co/er6bLJBpM4
— Ipsita Barik (ipsita_barik) September 16, 2020
Urmila is far better than kangana ranaut
Respect dogi tbhi milegi
Nd still people thinks kangana is standing for #JusticeForSSR
Kangana is hit as well as uh#FranklySpeakingWithKangana#Urmilamatondkar
— Raj (Rajraojadhav) September 16, 2020
Kangana calls #UrmilaMatondkar "soft porn star" and few days ago her fans and bots were asking to respect women . And guess what ? still some of her bots will give justification about this .. Feminism? Ajeee GHANTA !!!! #KanganaRanaut #ShameOnKanganaRanaut
— Rahul Verma (RahulVerma4860) September 16, 2020
Strongly condemned what Kangana said about Urmila. #KanganaRanuat #UrmilaMatondkar
— Deepak Deshmukh (DeepakD50937124) September 16, 2020
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Anonymous 18 hours ago
