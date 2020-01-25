Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami to be conferred with Padma Shri

Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and others will be honoured with the fourth highest civilian award of India Padma Shri.

, who has been winning hearts as Jaya Nigam in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga across the country, has been honoured with The Padma Shri for excellence in the field of performing arts. A visibly elated Kangana expressed her happiness and dedicated the award to the women of the country. She was quoted saying, "I am humbled and I am honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country." To note, Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award of India.

The extremely talented Kangana has earlier received three national awards for her outstanding work in films. Team Panga congratulates Kangana and on behalf of the team, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says, "There are very few humans who have the ability to be visionaries not for just themselves but also for others. Kangana has risen on her own through her dedication and hard work despite many challenges and limited support. This recognition empowers many more women of our beloved country to walk their own chosen path fearlessly”.

Not only, Kangana, but singers Adnan Sami, Suresh Wadkar and director-producers Ekta Kapoor and will also be receiving the honours.

To note, The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities from the fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering.

