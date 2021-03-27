Kangana Ranaut elated with her warm welcome in Jaisalmer for Tejas shoot: My romance with Rajasthan continues

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share the news about arriving in Jaisalmer to resume shooting for Tejas. The Thalaivi star was ectstatic by the welcome she got as she arrived in Rajasthan and shared a sneak peek of it.

Actress recently jetted off to Jaisalmer after launching Thalaivi trailer in a grand manner in Chennai and Mumbai. The star headed to Jaisalmer to resume the shooting of her film, Tejas and before heading out, she even prayed for everyone amid rising cases of COVID 19. As she landed in Jaisalmer, Kangana headed to her place of stay where she received a warm welcome. The star was elated over the love she got as she landed again in Rajasthan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a video in which we can see traditional Rajasthani dancers and singers performing for Kangana as she makes an entry with her team and security. Kangana is seen flaunting her gorgeous necklace with a saree as she recorded the video of the performing dancers. She was elated about the same and loved the warmth she received on the first day of her arrival. The actress was shooting for Tejas prior to coming to Mumbai to launch the Thalaivi trailer.

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "And My romance with Rajasthan continues."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in Tejas, Kangana will be seen as a fighter pilot named Tejas Gill. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. Besides this, Kangana will be seen as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swamy as MGR in Thalaivi. The film's trailer has received a lot of love from fans.

It was launched this week and it also features Madhoo, Bhagyashree and Prakash Raj. The film is helmed by AL Vijay and is all set to release on April 23, 2021. Also, Kangana is working on her action flick, Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will release on October 1, 2021.

