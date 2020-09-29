Kangana Ranaut is elated to resume dance rehearsals with choreographer for Thalaivi in Manali; See PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in J Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi. The actress today kicked off her dance rehearsals with her choreographer and was happy to be back to work in Manali.

Actress is back to work as she resumed dance rehearsals for her upcoming film Thalaivi in Manali. The actress has been spending the ongoing pandemic in her hometown with her family. Before the nation went into lockdown mode, Kangana was shooting for J Jayalalithaa biopic and fans were excited for it. However, due to the lockdown, the shoots were stalled. The actress made her way to Manali in March end and has been there since then. However, on Tuesday, she resumed preparations for the biopic of the political stalwart.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana's assistant choreographer, Prashanna Babu shared photos with her on social media. He lauded her and praised the actress as they both posed for happy photos ahead of their dance rehearsals. The song for which Kangana was rehearsing, will be shot by Brinda Parameshwar. In the photos, Kangana can be seen all charged up to dance it out with her choreographer. The actress is seen clad in a white tee with tights and hairband as she appeared all excited to resume preparations for her film, Thalaivi. The choreographer also recalled how they had previously worked on Manikarnika and now, were again working on a film together.

He praised the actress in his post as he shared the photos on social media. Kangana also shared the same on her Instagram handle.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos from dance rehearsals of Thalaivi:

Meanwhile, the film is a multi language film and also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. The first look motion posters of the film were released earlier this year and fans were left excited to see Kangana transform into the political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. The film was scheduled to release on June 26, 2020. However, due to COVID 19, a new release date is expected to be announced. The film is helmed by A. L. Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh.

Credits :Prashanna Babu Instagram

