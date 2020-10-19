Kangana Ranaut is elated as she extends her brother's wedding invite to former HP CM Shanta Kumar; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share photos of visiting former HP Chief Minister Shanta Kumar to extend an invitation to him for her brother's wedding. The actress mentioned that he is her father's friend.

Actress is gearing up for her brother Aksht's wedding in Manali and for the same, she has started sending out invites. Yesterday, Kangana shared photos and videos from Aksht's 'Badhai' ceremony where she opted for a gorgeous green silk saree. While photos went viral on social media, fans were excited to see the pretty avatar of the actress. Now, the actress shared that she joined her family in extending an invite to her father's close friend and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Shanta Kumar.

The Thalaivi star took to Twitter and expressed 'honour' in extending an invite to the senior leader who was also the 3rd CM of Himachal Pradesh. She further mentioned that she visited the Vivekanand Medical Research Institute where Shanta Kumar was serving as a mentor. Kangana also shared photos of joining her brother and family in inviting the leader to her family wedding. Kangana was also all praises for the former CM of Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Today our family extended the invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to Shri Shanta Kumar ji one of the great leaders of his time and my father’s friend, it is my honour I got to visit Vivekanand Medical Research Institute uncle is mentoring now."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos:

Today our family extended the invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to Shri Shanta Kumar ji one of the great leaders of his time and my father’s friend, it is my honour I got to visit Vivekanand Medical Research Institute uncle is mentoring now pic.twitter.com/hpwH0xFFEB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana has recently wrapped up the schedule for Thalaivi and returned to Manali for her brother's wedding. The actress also shared a video last week where she was seen sweating it out like a ninja to loose weight for her upcoming action films, Tejas and Dhaakad. Kangana will be seen playing J Jayalalitha in Thalaivi. The film also stars Arvind Swami with her. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut teases Rangoli Chandel for seizing her saree: Sustainable fashion is repeating your own clothes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×