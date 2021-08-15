Kangana Ranaut ends Dhaakad shoot with a team dinner date in Budapest

has been on a roll since lockdown restrictions were eased out last year. The actress completed the shoot of Thalaivi and has now wrapped up Dhaakad in Budapest. The film's wrap party was a big hit on social media as the actress shared several photos and videos from the same. Her Budapest schedule has officially come to an end now and the actress ended it in style.

She stepped out for a dinner date with her team probably for the last time in the beautiful European city. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a couple of photos on her IG Story. In one of the photos, she posed with her team for a group picture outside the restaurant, while in another she looked stunning in her corset-like top and skirt.

For the night out, Kangana wore a black and white corset top and paired it with a red and white checkered skirt. She wore strappy heels and tied up her hair in a bun. Her statement earrings definitely added the extra edge to her outfit.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's photos below:

Talking about Dhaakad, the film will star Kangana as Agent Agni in the actioner. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The actress recently penned a note when she finished shooting and said that the character will continue to live inside her.