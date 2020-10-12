Kangana Ranaut is enjoying the Himalayan winters after schedule wrap of Thalaivi; Watch

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and next, she will be seen in Dhakaad and Thalaivi.

Post the Coronavirus lockdown, flew to South India to resume the shooting of Thalaivi. After wrapping up another schedule of the film, the actress is back in the Himalayas. Well, Kangana took to Twitter to share a video while enjoying the nip in the air, and alongside the video, her caption read, “Hydrabad was beautifully pleasant, here back in Himalayas autumn is melting in to winters, when sun shines like this it creates an enchanting glow, slight cold blended with warmth of the morning sun makes one intoxicated..”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share photos from the sets of Thalaivi in character as the late politician J Jayalalithaa as she completed one more schedule of the film. Alongside a series of photos from the sets of the film, she wrote, “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team …”

Talking about the photos from the sets of the film, while the first black-and-white photo shows the actress in a sari with her hair neatly tied in a plait, the second photo is a BTS photo from a scene of the Parliament or Vidhan Sabha session. Talking about Thalaivi, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the release was postponed. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Hydrabad was beautifully pleasant, here back in Himalayas autumn is melting in to winters, when sun shines like this it creates an enchanting glow, slight cold blended with warmth of the morning sun makes one intoxicated pic.twitter.com/fM7ucyh2g3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

