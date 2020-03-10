Kangana Ranaut enjoys a colourful Holi with brother Akshat Ranaut and his fiancée; See Pic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kangana Ranaut, who is working on J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, celebrated Holi with her brothers this year. Take a look:

, who has impressed us with her performance in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga, has been on the roll especially on the work front. After all, the diva has some interesting projects in her kitty and is gearing up to leave the audience awestruck with her performance once again. And while fans can’t keep calm about her upcoming movies, Kangana took some time off her hectic schedule and was spotted celebrating the festival of Holi with her family today.

A picture of Kangana’s Holi celebrations has been shared by her team. It featured the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress was seen enjoying a gala time with her brother Akshay Ranaut, his fiancée along with Kangana’s rakhi brother Ajay Shama. The selfie was clicked post during the Holi celebration wherein all four has their colourful side and were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Interestingly, the Queen actress, who is known for her love for her ethnic wear, opted for a grey coloured suit for the Holi celebrations and completed her look with a bun.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Holi celebration pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kangana is working on the much talked about biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Titled as Thalaivi, the movie will feature the diva playing the titular role. Besides, she will also be seen in Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai’s action drama Dhaakad and Ronnie Screwvala’s production Tejas wherein Kangana will essay the role of an Indian Air Force officer.

