Kangana Ranaut enjoys a fun evening dinner hosted by Maharaja of Nalagarh for her; Rangoli shares a glimpse

Last evening, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel joined the Maharaja of Nalagarh, Vijayendra Singh for a dinner party hosted by him. The star's sister shared glimpses from the fun evening.

It has been a while since has been making the most of her time at home in Manali. Recently, Kangana headed for a get-together hosted by the Maharaja of Nalagarh, Vijayendra Singh for her and her sister Rangoli Chandel shared glimpses from the fun evening on social media. While the Thalaivi star has been juggling work with preparations for her brother Aksht's wedding, Kangana surely is making time to meet her close friends in her hometown before she is back in Mumbai.

Speaking of this, Kangana joined her close friend Maharaja of Nalagarh last evening for a dinner hosted by him for the actress and her family. Rangoli shared photos and videos from the evening on her social media handle. In the photos, we get to see the gorgeous Thalaivi star sitting on a chair with a glass of drink in her hand around the bonfire. By her side, the Maharaja of Nalagarh along with other family members could be seen sitting and posing for a photo. In another photo, Kangana's sister Rangoli is seen taking a selfie with the hosts for the evening.

Sharing the photos and videos, Kangana's sister Rangoli penned a thank you note to the Maharaja for his hospitality. Rangoli wrote, "Maharaja of Nalagarh Vijayendra Singh a dear family friend hosted dinner for Kangana and us in Manali, such a gracious and wonderful host, many thanks."

Take a look at Kangana and Rangoli's dinner party:

Meanwhile, the actress recently met up with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and invited him over for her brother Aksht's wedding. Photos of her visit to meet the HP CM were shared on her Twitter handle. Meanwhile, Kangana also wrapped up her workshops for Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara in Manali recently. Apart from Tejas, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad and Thalaivi.

Credits :Rangoli Chandel Instagram

