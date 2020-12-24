Kangana Ranaut enjoys morning tea by looking at picturesque view of mountains in Manali; See PHOTO

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter handle to share a breathtaking view of mountains from her home in Manali. Take a look.

is one of the Bollywood actresses who often share her day-to-day updates with her fans on social media. From sharing stunning stills to sharing her opinion, she always manages to grab eyeballs. This morning, the Manikarnika actress has yet again took to her Twitter handle to share a breathtaking view of mountains from her home in Manali. As per the picture, it seems the actress is enjoying the winter sun in the hills and having her morning tea by sitting at the balcony.

Ever since the actress has joined Twitter she has been treating her fans with stunning pictures and also interacting with them through her posts. Yesterday, she has shared an alluring bikini-clad throwback picture of her and wrote, “Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico Red heart.” Take a look:

Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico pic.twitter.com/8b0M7ymMiX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

Netizens also trolled her posting the throwback picture. Later, Kangana slammed them with a powerful tweet, she wrote, “Seeing my bikini picture, some people are giving me the lecture of Dharma and Sanatan, what will happen to you if Mother Bhairavi comes out with an image of hair, clothes, blood and drinking You will be destroyed and call yourself a devotee? Come on religion, don't be its contractor .... Jai Shri Ram.”

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. She will be next seen in Tejas, Dhaakad and Thalaivi.

