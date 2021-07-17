Kangana Ranaut enjoys 'popcorn days' after 2 years as she watches 'Black Widow' in Budapest with Dhaakad team

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a glimpse of her movie date with Dhaakad team in Budapest. The Dhaakad actress was excited to be back at theatres after 2 years.

Actress , who has been shooting with Arjun Rampal in Budapest for Dhaakad, took a break for a day and headed to a theatre to watch Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow. The Dhaakad actress was much too elated about her movie date after 2 years and shared several photos and videos on her social media handle. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, theatres in India have been shut for a long time and the actress seemed to have snuck in a movie date with her team in Budapest.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a fun boomerang video in which she is seen holding 2 tubs of popcorn while heading to watch Black Widow. She is seen clad in a white dress with her hair tied up. The star smiled and expressed her excitement to go back to the theatres after a long time to watch a film. She also shared a video with her team where she is seen asking them about how they feel about returning to theatres. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "After two long years back to theatres for #blackwidow Thanks to my producers for planning this outing for us." In another post, she wrote, "Popcorn Days are back."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently Kangana joined Arjun in celebration in Budapest when he wrapped up shooting of his portions for Dhaakad. The actress had shared several photos of the actor on social media as he called it a wrap on Dhaakad for him. The film is an actioner in which Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni and Arjun will essay the role of Rudraveer, the antagonist. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai.

Besides this, Kangana has Thalaivi where she plays J Jayalalithaa on screen. The film is directed by AL Vijay and a new release date for it is yet to be announced. Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara.

