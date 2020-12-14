Kangana Ranaut enjoys the warm winter sun in 'Delightful Delhi' as she poses for the camera in her car

Donning a beige kurta set, Kangana Ranaut's Delhi visit made headlines as the actress met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

arrived in the national capital on Sunday to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before she starts full-fledged shooting of her film Tejas in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot. Kangana's Delhi visit was a success as the actress shared photos from the meeting with Rajnath Singh. Apart from Kangana, the team of Tejas were also present for the meeting with the defence minister.

Sharing an update with her fans, Kangana wrote, "Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji for his blessings, we shared the script of our film Tejas with @IAF_MCC as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind (sic)." While Kangana's fans were delighted with the update, the actress then went on to share some pictures of herself giving fans a closer peek at her ethnic outfit.

Donning a beige kurta set, Kangana can be seen sitting in her car as she gazes out and enjoys the Delhi winter sun. The actress captioned the photos, "Delightful Delhi," along with a heart emoji.

Take a look at Kangana's Delhi photos:

Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji for his blessings, we shared the script of our film Tejas with @IAF_MCC as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/7eoVN1Lidj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently announced the wrap of Thalaivi which she was shooting in Hyderabad. The actress will be seen essaying the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Announcing the film's completion, Kangana had tweeted, "And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings."

