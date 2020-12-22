Kangana Ranaut enjoys winters in Manali as she reminisces 2020, Calls it a 'fleeting familiarity'

While sharing a photo, Kangana Ranaut also looked back on the tumultuous year gone by as she reflected on it and said she is anticipating 2021.

had a hectic shoot schedule over the last few weeks and after much travelling the actress is back to her home base. With North India witnessing one of its coldest winters, Kangana seems to be enjoying the weather at her Manali home and taking in the sights. On Tuesday, Kangana shared a photo with her fans and followers via social media in which the actress flaunted a fresh coat of nail paint on her toes and fingers.

While sharing the photo, Kangana also looked back on the year gone by as this tumultuous year is soon coming to an end. Kangana wrote, "It’s a beautiful winter day here in the valley, end of the year many thoughts are invading my mind and heart, fleeting familiarity of the year gone by and the sweet anticipation of the one which is to come. There are butterflies in my heart."

Take a look below:

It’s a beautiful winter day here in the valley, end of the year many thoughts are invading my mind and heart, fleeting familiarity of the year gone by and the sweet anticipation of the one which is to come. There are butterflies in my heart pic.twitter.com/BFwTGgNMlp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 22, 2020

While she was at it, Kangana also shared a photo with her mother after possible visiting a temple. She also tweeted how she plans on visiting Kedarnath next year. Take a look at Kangana's post:

कुछ साल पहले मैंने माताजी के साथ काशीविश्वनाथ जी के दर्शन किए, मैंने सात ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन किए हैं, में चाहती हूँ कि २०२१ में केदारनाथ जाकर मेरे आठ ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन हो जाएँ, अगले साल मैं पूरी जगन्नाथ भी जाना चाहती हूँ, और आप? pic.twitter.com/TvMUJfu0OZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress has been voicing her opinion on the ongoing farmers protests in the country. From opposing it to taking a dig against those who have supported it, Kangana has been going all out. She was recently involved in a war of words with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and also took potshots at Jonas.

