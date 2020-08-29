Kangana Ranaut explains why the Bollywood bigwigs are silent on Sushant's case & other critical issues
The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut spoke to Republic TV for an interview. The actress goes on to explain why the bigwigs from the Bollywood industry are keeping quiet on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and other key issues. Kangana Ranaut says that all of Bollywood including the top stars are connected to others by greed. The actress states someone had a movie to do with someone from the industry, some business links and many other things.
The actress further makes a shocking revelation as to how the police are also aware of this drug network that also includes the Bollywood bigwigs. Kangana Ranaut further goes on to add that people from Bollywood did not hide that they are anti-Hindu or anti-Army or anti-CAA among other things. The actress does not hold back when she says that she would have ended up dead if she was in Mumbai. Kangana says that she is in Manali if she was in Mumbai, the Bollywood drug mafia would have killed her. The actress says that she will not stop talking about the issues that matter the most, as she says that it's her democratic right.
Kangana Ranaut states that when she speaks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, it's not just about him, it also about her. The actress says she continues to campaign as it is very critical for her to finish off her enemies before they reach out to finish her.
Thumbs up Kangana your are beautiful gives interview without makeup. Driven, good actress, fashionista and hardworking so many National Awards winner. You are outspoken you are the only one who can clean Bollywood. That's why you are the queen . Best revenge is do very good movies get more awards. Big fan from Dallas, TEXAS, USA.
Repeat after me : Kangana is a big liar.
#NoOneSupportsKangana
Kudos to Kangana for exposing bollywood and being fearless.
I want to see Kangana as the PM of India some day and Arnab our home minister.. I will pray to god for them.
Kangna is just full of hate and trying every platform to bring down our Indian film industry. Kangna has no husband or kids so she has nothing to lose. She has gained so much from film industry. The Film Industry have evolved with time and all actors are working extremely hard to be accepted every single movie of theirs. Kangna should not be given platform to bring all their hard workings and stop their creativity. Nepotism exists in every field not just in India's film industry. Kangna wants to in the 40 richest people in India and has made lot of money and name and fame so stop these attacking them
Conspiracy of silence works very well in Bollywood. Their united PR campaigns are in full display for the past 4-5 days :)
Most so called bigwigs are drunkards, gay bullies, womanizers, abusers and many are druggies. How will they speak? Clean up Bollywood.