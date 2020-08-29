Kangana Ranaut explains why the Bollywood bigwigs are silent on Sushant's case & other critical issues

The actress goes on to explain why the bigwigs from the Bollywood industry are keeping quiet on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and other key issues. Kangana Ranaut says that all of Bollywood including the top stars are connected to others by greed.

The Bollywood actress spoke to Republic TV for an interview. The actress goes on to explain why the bigwigs from the Bollywood industry are keeping quiet on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and other key issues. Kangana Ranaut says that all of Bollywood including the top stars are connected to others by greed. The actress states someone had a movie to do with someone from the industry, some business links and many other things.

The actress further makes a shocking revelation as to how the police are also aware of this drug network that also includes the Bollywood bigwigs. Kangana Ranaut further goes on to add that people from Bollywood did not hide that they are anti-Hindu or anti-Army or anti-CAA among other things. The actress does not hold back when she says that she would have ended up dead if she was in Mumbai. Kangana says that she is in Manali if she was in Mumbai, the Bollywood drug mafia would have killed her. The actress says that she will not stop talking about the issues that matter the most, as she says that it's her democratic right.

Kangana Ranaut states that when she speaks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, it's not just about him, it also about her. The actress says she continues to campaign as it is very critical for her to finish off her enemies before they reach out to finish her.

Credits :republic tv

