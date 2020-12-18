Kangana Ranaut explains why she feels 'fortunate' to be a woman as she drops a stunning PHOTO in a sari

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a throwback photo of herself in a sari. Not just this, she expressed why she loves being a woman in a thoughtful note.

Actress never fails to impress everyone with her style. Be it with her western attire or stunning collection of graceful saris, Kangana always manages to make heads turn whenever she steps out. The star has an impeccable sense of style and many young girls look up to her. Not just this, she is extremely articulate and always puts forth her opinion on several issues in a perfect manner. Recently, Kangana shared her love on being born as a woman in a note that will leave you impressed.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana dropped a throwback photo of herself in a sari. In the photo, Kangana could be seen flaunting her tattoo on the nape of her neck in a gorgeous blouse with a deep V neck at the back. She is seen draped to perfection in a green sari and as she posed, she looked ethereal and confident. The star shared the photo with a thoughtful note that explained why she loves being a woman.

Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "I feel so fortunate to be born as a woman, to be in sink with the cycle of moon, to always work up on my intuitions to let the softer gentler aspects of life conquer and melt me, I love to be eternally receptive and a sari accentuates every aspect of me, I love being a woman."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

I feel so fortunate to be born as a woman, to be in sink with the cycle of moon, to always work up on my intuitions to let the softer gentler aspects of life conquer and melt me, I love to be eternally receptive and a sari accentuates every aspect of me, I love being a woman pic.twitter.com/oBoBxO8cga — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

Meanwhile, recently, the actress wrapped up her film Thalaivi and headed to New Delhi to meet the Union Minister, Rajnath Singh. She met up with the minister to seek permissions for her upcoming film, Tejas. In the same, Kangana would be seen essaying the role of a fighter pilot. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Besides this, she has Dhaakad. It will star her in a badass action avatar.

