Kangana Ranaut expresses gratitude towards Indian Government & fans on being conferred with Padma Shri Award

Kangana Ranaut, who has been conferred with the Padma Shri Award, is over the moon with the honour and thanked the Indian Government and her fans for this prestigious accolade.

, who has beenmaking the headlines for her recent release Panga, has a big reason to celebrate now. After all, the Queen actress will be conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award this year. To note, Kangana has been honoured with the Padma Shri for excellence in the field of performing arts. While it is a moment of pride for Kangana, the Queen actress has expressed her gratitude towards the Indian Government and her fans for bestowing her with the honour.

In a video, Kangana thanked her fans for their unconditional support throughout her journey and giving her the recognition. She had also dedicated the award to the women of the country who dare to dream big. “I am humbled and I am honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter to every mother and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country,” she was quoted saying. To note, Judgementall Hai Kya actress has already received the National Award thrice for the movies Fashion, Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

While Kangana is overwhelmed with the honour, her director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also sang praises for the actress and called her an actor par excellence. Sharing a story on Instagram, she wrote, “She dreams. She conquers. Congratulations my dearest K for being bestowed the prestigious Padma Shri award. So proud of you for being fearless. Literally taking #Panga in what you believe in and above all being an inspiring friend and actor par excellence.

Ashwiny further stated, “There are very few humans who have the ability to be visionaries not for just themselves but also for others. Kangana has risen on her own through her dedication and hard work despite many challenges and limited support. This recognition empowers many more women of our beloved country to walk their own chosen path fearlessly.”

