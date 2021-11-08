Kangana Ranaut expresses gratitude after receiving Padma Shri: I wanted to earn respect

In another honour, actress Kangana Ranaut was felicitated with the Padma Shri Award in New Delhi on Monday. The actress is overwhelmed after receiving the honour. To note, Padmashri is the 4th highest civilian honour of the country. It was a moment of pride for everyone in her family and her fans too. The Panga actress also posted a special video message for everyone after receiving the honour. Later, she even expressed thank you to the nation for this award along with the picture.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Long ago when I started my career. A question bothered me … I asked myself some want money, some want fans …. some seek fame and some just want attention …. What do I want ? Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure. Thank you India for this gift.” In the picture, she is seen draped in a saree and standing with the honour which is being presented by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The actress wore a beautiful Sabyasachi saree in gold and beige. She completed the look with a bun and heavy pearl earrings. Her makeup was subtle and was looking very elegant.

Take a look at the post here:

Apart from her, Adnan Sami, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor were also felicitated with the honour. Though Karan and Ekta were not seen at the function.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Tejas and Dhaakad. The actress had recently wrapped the shooting of Tejas wherein she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut posts a special message after receiving Padma Shri Award: ‘This will shut many people’