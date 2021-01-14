Kangana Ranaut expresses gratitude to fans as 'Manikarnika Returns' trends on Twitter post sequel announcement

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to announce the sequel to her 2019 blockbuster film, Manikarnika. The new film will be titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. Post the news, fans began to root for Kangana and her film on Twitter.

In a surprising announcement for 's fans, the actress revealed that she is joining hands with producer Kamal Jain for a film titled, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. The film is a sequel to Kangana's blockbuster film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Since the announcement was made by the actress, fans of Kangana were over the moon and began to trend 'Manikarnika Returns' on Twitter in celebration. The actress has now reacted to the trend and has lauded her fans for their love.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared a fan edit of her as Manikarnika from the 2019 film. With it, the fan had listed all the records that Kangana's film broke back in 2019. Sharing the tweet, Kangana thanked the fan along with all others who began to trend Manikarnika Returns on Twitter post the announcement of the sequel. As per reports, Kangana will feature in the sequel as the lead. The film will be centered around Didda, Queen of Kashmir. She defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi in a battle twice despite having polio. She was considered as one of the most fierce female warriors in history.

Celebrating the trend, Kangana wrote, "#ManikarnikaReturns The Legend of Didda ... is about to be top trend now .... thank you friends." Several users were excited about the sequel as reportedly it is touted to be bigger and better version. A user wrote, "No body would have played #Manikarnika role better than you. Waiting to watch #ManikarnikaReturns @KanganaTeam." Another user wrote, "A self made superstar. She is unreplaceable and unstoppable. She is gonna set the silver screen on fire with this one. #ManikarnikaReturns The Legend Of Didda."

Take a look at Kangana's tweet:

#ManikarnikaReturns The Legend of Didda ... is about to be top trend now .... thank you friends https://t.co/Rrmysr1vkT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 14, 2021

Here's how fans have been trending Manikarnika Returns:

Best wishes @KanganaTeam for #Manikarnikareturns. Being a kashmiri I will eagerly wait to see lal deid on screen. — Dr. hansa kundu (@hansakundu) January 14, 2021

Best of luck #ManikarnikaReturns — Megha Sinha (@itsMeghaSinha) January 14, 2021

She can do justice to such strong roles. #ManikarnikaReturns — Jetha Lal (@JethaLa09491764) January 14, 2021

Back again with #ManikarnikaReturns a story of a kashmiri queen let's rock again super excited @KanganaTeam # kangna — Amreek Singh (@AmreekS07646492) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the film is being bankrolled by Kangana and producer Kamal Jain together. Kangana had a meeting with Kamal Jain last week and locked their new script for Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. The film is expected to go on floors in January 2022. Besides this, Kangana also has Dhaakad, Tejas and Thalaivi. Currently, she is shooting for Dhaakad in Bhopal. Post this, she will begin work on Tejas.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut announces Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, locks script for sequel to 2019 hit film

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×