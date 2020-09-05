Kangana Ranaut expresses gratitude as #IndiaWIthKanganaRanaut trends on Twitter; Calls Mumbai her karmbhoomi

Kangana Ranaut often remains in the news for all the obvious reasons. Recently, the actress has shared yet another tweet and this time, its a note of gratitude for her fans.

received severe backlash owing to her latest comment on Mumbai that evoked strong reactions among not only the netizens but also a few celebs and other noted personalities. Despite that, the actress revealed that she would return to the city on 9th September. For the unversed, she is currently in her hometown in Manali. In the midst of all this, certain sections of people took Kangana’s stand and backed her on Twitter by trending #IndiaWithKanganaRanaut that is at number one now.

Many of them hailed the actress for speaking out on topics like Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and the nepotism row. Meanwhile, Kangana herself has now expressed gratitude to her well-wishers and fans on Twitter. She writes, “No words to express my gratitude for my friends from everywhere including Maharashtra, they know my intentions and I don’t need to prove my love for my Karmbhoomi Mumbai who I always referred to as Maa Yashodha who adopted me,Jai Mumbai Jai Maharashtra.”

Check out her tweet below:

No words to express my gratitude for my friends from everywhere including Maharashtra, they know my intentions and I don’t need to prove my love for my Karmbhoomi Mumbai who I always referred to as Maa Yashodha who adopted me,Jai Mumbai Jai Maharashtra #indiawithkanganaranaut pic.twitter.com/Xp4DUahbUu — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Earlier, in yet another tweet, Kangana thanked her fans for the same purpose. However, she also mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput’s case along with the same in the wake of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s arrest. For the unversed, the two of them have been arrested by the NCB on charges of drug procurement. If media reports are to be believed, they have also admitted to procuring drugs on Rhea Chakraborty’s instruction.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reveals she is returning to Mumbai on Sept 9: Says ‘Kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le’

