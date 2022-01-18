Kangana Ranaut extends birthday wishes to Dhaakad producer Sohel Maklai with THIS adorable PIC

Kangana Ranaut is one of the popular actresses of B-town. She made her remarkable debut with the 2006 film Gangster and has created niche in the industry with different choices of films including Queen, Tanu Weds Manu among others. Apart from acting, Kangana is also vocal about her political opinions. Ever since she made her debut on Instagram, she made sure to give a glimpse of her life to her fans. Recently, she took to her gram to extend birthday wishes to the producer of her film Dhaakad, Sohel Makali.

The Queen actress shared a cute and adorable picture with her producer on his special occasion. She kept the caption simple and wrote, “Happy Birthday @smakali.” The picture was simply heartwarming. Film Dhaakad is an action/thriller movie that has Kangana Ranaut, Razneesh Razy Ghai, Arjun Rampal, and Divya Dutta in lead roles. The movie is set to have a theatrical release on April 08, 2022. Kangana has already gained lots of appreciation for her look in the film.

See Kangana’s Insta story here:

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the film Thalaivii, a biopic on the legendary actress turned politician J. Jayalalithaa. She will be next seen in the films Dhaakad and Tejas. She is also working on her debut digital venture as a producer, Tiku Weds Sheru, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the leads.

