Kangana Ranaut extends birthday wishes to Home Minister Amit Shah: Fortunate to have a dedicated leader

On Amit Shah's 56th birthday, Kangana Ranaut tweeted a few kind words and thanked the Home Minister for his contribution to Indian politics.

Home Minister Amit Shah celebrates his 56th birthday today and social media has been buzzing with wishes for the politician. One of them was actress who took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to Amit Shah. On early Thursday morning, Kangana also tweeted a few kind words and thanked Amit Shah for his contribution in Indian politics.

Kangana called him a 'passionate' and 'dedicated' leader. The actress' birthday wish for Home Minister Amit Shah read, "Honourable Home Minister sir wishing you a very happy birthday, we are a very fortunate nation to have a passionate and dedicated leader like you who works for the well fare of this nation with single minded focus #HBDayAmitShah @AmitShah

Apart from Kangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Amit Shah on his 56th birthday and thanked him for his contribution. PM Modi's tweet read, "Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India."

Honourable Home Minister sir wishing you a very happy birthday, we are a very fortunate nation to have a passionate and dedicated leader like you who works for the well fare of this nation with single minded focus #HBDayAmitShah ⁦@AmitShah⁩ pic.twitter.com/h7wP4b0P9S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020

Born in 1964 in Mumbai, Amit Shah has worked with PM Modi since their early days in politics. In Gujarat, he held the Home Minister position when the government was being led by Narendra Modi as chief minister. He then catapulted to success with his appointment as national Bhartitya Janata Party chief in 2014. Amit Shah has played a vital role in expanding BJP's vote bank and coming to power in various states including the north east.

