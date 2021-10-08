Kangana Ranaut extends greetings on Indian Air Force Day: Touch the sky with glory

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 89th anniversary today. Like every year, the celebrations will take place at the Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in the presence of the Chief of Air Staff and senior officials of the three armed forces. It’s a matter of great pride for the nation. On this day, many celebrities also extend wishes to the forces. Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a poster on her Instagram handle and extended her wishes to them.

She writes, “Salutations to your courage and bravery…Touch the sky with glory.” The poster shows three fighter jets with an Indian flag. To note, the IAF was established on October 8, 1932. Initially, it was known as the Royal Indian Air Force and the word Royal was dropped in 1950 after India became independent. The IAF is the air wing of the Indian Armed Forces and the fourth largest air force in the world. It is headed by an Air Chief Marshal, while the President of India is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

This year, IAF Day parade will pay tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war, which saw India defeat Pakistan, and led to the birth of Bangladesh.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Tejas in which she will be essaying the role of an IAF pilot. Apart from this, she will be seen in Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and a film on Indira Gandhi.

