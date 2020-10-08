Kangana Ranaut extends wishes on Indian Air Force Day as she shares a glimpse from her film Tejas

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to wish the IAF on this landmark day and while she was at it the actress also shared a glimpse of her IAF pilot avatar.

As the country today marks Indian Air Force Day and celebrates its 88th anniversary, netizens took to social media to wish the Indian Air Force on this big occasion. One of them was actress who took to Twitter to wish the IAF on this landmark day. While she was at it, the actress also shared a glimpse of her IAF pilot avatar.

For the unversed, Kangana will be starring in Tejas which is based on the IAF and the actress will be playing the role of a fighter pilot. Wishing the IAF, Kangana wrote, "Team #Tejas wishing everyone #IndianAirforceDay, our film is an ode to our Air Force’s greatness, bravery and sacrifice..... Jai Hind ⁦@RonnieScrewvala @sarveshmewara1."

Take a look:

Team #Tejas wishing everyone #IndianAirforceDay, our film is an ode to our Air Force’s greatness, bravery and sacrifice..... Jai Hind ⁦@RonnieScrewvala⁩ ⁦@sarveshmewara1⁩ pic.twitter.com/dU4OLov0t0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 8, 2020

Kangana's film Tejas is set to take off in December this year. Sharing the announcement, Kangana had tweeted, “#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind Flag of India #FridaysWithRSVP."

The actress is currently shooting the late Jayalalitha's biopic. Earlier, she had released a statement on her film Tejas and said, "It is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes. Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie."

