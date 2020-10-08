  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut extends wishes on Indian Air Force Day as she shares a glimpse from her film Tejas

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to wish the IAF on this landmark day and while she was at it the actress also shared a glimpse of her IAF pilot avatar.
985 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut's look from Tejas. Kangana Ranaut extends wishes on Indian Air Force Day as she shares a glimpse from her film Tejas.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As the country today marks Indian Air Force Day and celebrates its 88th anniversary, netizens took to social media to wish the Indian Air Force on this big occasion. One of them was actress Kangana Ranaut who took to Twitter to wish the IAF on this landmark day. While she was at it, the actress  also shared a glimpse of her IAF pilot avatar. 

For the unversed, Kangana will be starring in Tejas which is based on the IAF and the actress will be playing the role of a fighter pilot. Wishing the IAF, Kangana wrote, "Team #Tejas wishing everyone #IndianAirforceDay, our film is an ode to our Air Force’s greatness, bravery and sacrifice..... Jai Hind ⁦@RonnieScrewvala @sarveshmewara1."

Take a look: 

Kangana's film Tejas is set to take off in December this year. Sharing the announcement, Kangana had tweeted, “#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind Flag of India #FridaysWithRSVP." 

The actress is currently shooting the late Jayalalitha's biopic. Earlier, she had released a statement on her film Tejas and said, "It is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes. Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Swara Bhasker's indirect jibe: If I made false accusation then I'll return my awards

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Tejas: Kangana Ranaut is all set to take off as the brave Air Force Pilot as shoot begins in December; See Pic
Is Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas sequel to Uri: The Surgical Strike? Here’s what producer Ronnie Screwvala has to say
Tejas Twitter Reactions: Kangana Ranaut receives thundering applause as an Indian Air Force pilot for her film
Tejas First Look: Kangana Ranaut as an IAF pilot from the film leaves netizens excited; See Pic
Entertainment News Today, Jan 24: Kangana Ranaut in Tejas, Bob Biswas shooting begins, Sejal Sharma suicide
Tejas: Kangana Ranaut to play an Air Force Pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's next; all set to get uniformed

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement