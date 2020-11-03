  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut exudes vintage charm while posing with her nephew at cousin’s wedding; See pics

Kangana Ranaut has been making heads turn with her ethnic wear for her cousin’s wedding.
8371 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut has been in a mood of celebration these days and she has all the rights to be so. After all, it has been raining weddings in her family and the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has been making the most of this time. In fact, Kangana has been sharing stunning pics from the wedding festivities of brothers’ wedding and it has been taking the social media by a storm while the fashion police can’t stop gushing over her style statements.

Recently, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress attended her cousin Vishu’s wedding. Shared stunning pics of herself and was also seen posing with her nephew at the event. In the pics, Kangana was seen wearing a cream coloured kurta with heavy embroidery which she had paired with matching lehenga with embroidery at the borders. She completed her look with a net dupatta, a choker necklace and her naturally curly hair locks was adding to the beauty. Kangana was undoubtedly exuding vintage charm. On the other hand, her nephew looked adorable in a pink coloured kurta pyjama which was paired with cream and pink coloured vasket.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s pics from her cousin Vishu’s wedding:

Interestingly, the Panga actress is also gearing up for his brother Aksht’s wedding this month. Amid this, Kangana and Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by Mumbai Police in the sedition case. The ladies have been allegedly accused of dividing communities with their posts on social media. Kangana and Rangoli have been summoned to appear before the cops on November 10.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai police; To appear before cops on November 10

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

