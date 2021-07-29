Kangana Ranaut faces contempt petition filed by author Ashish Kaul after HC rejects Javed Akhtar’s plea

Author Ashish Kaul had filed a copyright infringement case against Queen star over the film, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. Now, a new development has been brought to light in the matter. As per a report by the Times of India, the writer has now filed a contempt petition in the Bombay High Court against the Dhaakad star. Legal representatives of the writer told the daily that Kangana has concealed facts while renewing her passport and now it is their duty to bring this matter to the fore.

The representatives said, “We served a letter to Javed Akhtar Ji and found out through his reply that there was concealing of facts in the Passport Application and this is a serious offence. We are duty-bound to bring this to the notice of the Hon'ble High Court and if fraud committed upon the court is established then there are bound to be repercussions.”

Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday evening, took to her Instagram story to praise Bombay High Court’s decision of refusing lyricist Javed Akhtar’s plea in her passport renewal case. It so happened that the court refrained from hearing an intervention application filed by Akhtar’s legal representative. The application alleged that the Manikarnika star misled the court for procuring assurance from passport authority on her passport renewal.

A bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar refused to intervene in the passport renewal subject claiming that the court cannot allow an intervention of such a plea or else the court will be swamped with similar pleas in the future. Reacting to the same, Kangana had said, “Movie mafia trying to prove there is no harassment of any outsider at all by openly and shamelessly harassing outsider… Thank You Bombay HC”.

