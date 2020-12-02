Kangana Ranaut faces legal troubles over her Shaheen Bagh protestor comment; Punjab lawyer demands an apology

Kangana Ranaut recently tweeted about the farmers' protest by sharing a photo of an old lady and calling her Bilkis Bano aka Shaheen Bagh dadi. A Punjab lawyer has asked the actress to apologise by sending a legal notice over her now deleted tweet.

Actress has landed herself in more legal trouble over her 'now-deleted' tweet about a female in the farmers' protest. A Punjab lawyer, Hakam Singh, has sent the actress a legal notice wherein he has demanded an apology from her over her comparison of an old female protestor to Bilkis Bano aka Shaheen Bagh dadi. The actress had shared a tweet featuring photos of a female protestor in Farmers protest and that of Bilkis Bano and claimed that 'she' was available for hire at Rs 100 for an appearance.

The tweet, which is now deleted, drew a lot of flak on social media as many deemed the comparison fake. Kangana had retweeted a tweet and wrote, "Ha ha ha, she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian... And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani journos have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally." Now as per ANI, a lawyer from Zirakpur has asked the actress to apologise within 7 days in a legal notice for 'mocking' the elderly woman who was protesting among the farmers. If she does not do so, then the lawyer mentioned that he will pursue a 'defamation' case.

As per ANI, "Punjab: Zirakpur lawyer sends legal notice to actor Kangana Ranaut demanding an apology over her tweet identifying an old woman at the farmers' protests as 'Bilkis Dadi'. 'Bilkis Dadi' was a prominent protester at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA demonstrations in Delhi last winter. I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Ms Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she(Ms Kaur) was available as a hired protestor for Rs100. The notice gives Ranaut 7 days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued: Adv Hakam Singh."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's and ANI's tweet:

Punjab: Zirakpur lawyer sends legal notice to actor Kangana Ranaut demanding an apology over her tweet identifying an old woman at the farmers' protests as 'Bilkis Dadi'. 'Bilkis Dadi' was a prominent protester at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA demonstrations in Delhi last winter. pic.twitter.com/RJNVPl8Buh — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Ms Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she(Ms Kaur) was available as a hired protestor for Rs100. The notice gives Ranaut 7 days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued: Adv Hakam Singh pic.twitter.com/KjmEYlkvo0 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana has been tweeting about the farmers' protest on her handle and she had mentioned in a tweet about her hope that the government would not allow anti-national elements to take advantage of the protest. This is not the first time that Kangana has landed in legal trouble over her tweets. A case was also filed in Bandra police station over her tweets by a casting director who alleged that she tried to create rift between communities. Currently, the actress is in Hyderabad for the shoot of her film Thalaivi.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut has a PAWfect birthday surprise for sister Rangoli Chandel & it's every dog lovers dream; PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×