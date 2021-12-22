Kangana Ranaut fails to appear before Mumbai Police for questioning over social media post on farmers

Kangana Ranaut is one actress who never shies from expressing her views and opinions in front of everyone. It is because of this nature of her’s that she often lands herself in a lot of trouble. Her recent statement about the farmer’s protest had put Kangana in trouble and an FIR was filed against her at Khar Police station last month following a complaint by a Sikh organisation. The recent update is that Kangana failed to appear before the Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

According to reports in ETimes, the police had issued a notice to Kangana Ranaut for questioning after which her counsel had told the Bombay High Court that she would appear before the Khar police on December 22. But it was on Wednesday that her lawyer sought another date for appearance. Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Sidiquee in his statement, "Going by the spirit, aim and intent of the high court order, we requested the investigation officer for an earlier date and wanted to expedite the process before the next court hearing. However, the investigation officer was not willing to accommodate us. He neither responded to my messages or calls nor did he revert on the letter which was served on him immediately after the order.”

Rizwan further added, "Now my client will appear before him on another earliest date as may be available. If the officer does not accommodate us, then we will leave it to the high court to decide on the matter on merits.”

The city Police had earlier told that they would not be arresting Kangana Ranaut till January 25, 2022. The police had made the statement after the HC said the issue involved the larger question of Ranaut's fundamental right to free speech and that the court will have to grant her some ad-interim relief.

