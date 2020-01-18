Kangana Ranaut is a fantastic actor REVEALS Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari; Calls Panga star ‘disciplined & intelligent’

Kangana Ranaut and Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari developed a special bond while working together. In a recent interview, Ashwiny revealed that she doesn’t care what people say about Kangana and that she is a fabulous performer.

Often when an actor and filmmaker connect in terms of their craft, they tend to forge a relationship that lasts for years to come. Speaking of this, Panga star and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari developed a great bond with each other on the sets of the film. From gorging on chaat together in New Delhi to shooting for Kabaddi scenes, Kangana and Ashwiny had a great time on the sets. Now, as the film is nearing its release date, Panga director has went on to share her thoughts about her film’s lead star, Kangana.

In an interview with the Times Of India, Ashwiny said that when she approached Kangana with Panga’s scrip, she was busy with Manikarnika. She stated that Kangana gave nod to the script post narration despite being tired from long hours of Manikarnika. Also, the Panga director mentioned that she doesn’t care what the world has to say about her but Kangana for her is a fabulous performer and intelligent, disciplined girl. Ashwiny event revealed that she did not let other people’s opinions about Kangana affect her mindset about the actress.

About Kangana, Ashwiny said, “For me, Kangana is a fantastic actor and I don’t care what the world has to say about her. Every relationship works on mutual trust and respect. For me, an actor and a director’s relationship is one that lives beyond a film. It was important that Kangana trusts my instincts and the fact that I will never speak about her behind her back. She trusted me. And so, we could never stop talking to each other and we never communicated through other channels. Yes, as the director, this film is my vision, but my crew and cast partnered with me. Kangana is an intelligent, disciplined girl. Such people are partners, not competitors. If she’s shining as Jaya, it’s our effort that’s being appreciated. Except for the kabaddi scenes, she didn’t even watch her scenes on the monitor. That’s trust, not insecurity, right?”

Meanwhile, the film stars Jassie Gill as Kangana aka Jaya’s husband. It is the story of how a government employee who was a national level kabaddi player decides to make a comeback into field with backing from her husband and child. Kangana’s mother’s role is played by Neena Gupta. The songs Le Panga and Dil Ne Kaha are being liked. Also, Kangana trained as a kabaddi player for the film. Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Credits :Times Of India

