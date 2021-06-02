Kangana Ranaut feels 'gush of new ideas' as June begins; Reveals feeling 'agitated & tired' in April & May

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share her 'happy thoughts' as a new month began. The Thalaivi star is currently in Manali as she spends time with her family post COVID 19 recovery.

Actress is making the most of her time in Himachal Pradesh before she returns to work. The Thalaivi star headed to Manali after recovering from COVID 19 and since then, has been sharing photos of her time with her family members on Instagram. Now, as the new month has begun, Kangana has shared her thoughts in a positive note about being hopeful in the month of June. Not just this, in her note, the Thalaivi star also revealed that the months of May and April made her feel 'agitated & tired.'

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "Who all can feel a sudden gush of happy feelings, sparkling thoughts and new ideas with the beginning of June??? There is a massive shift in how agitated and tired I felt through all of April and May....I am hopeful that this fizzy sparkling feeling will sustain...." To note, in May, Kangana had contracted COVID 19 and was in home quarantine during those days. Not just this, the actress also was in the headlines as her Twitter account was suspended after a tweet about Bengal elections.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress' fans are awaiting the release of her magnum opus flick Thalaivi in which she will be seen essaying the role of J Jayalalithaa. The film was supposed to release on April 23, 2021. However, due to the second wave of COVID 19, the release of the film was postponed. The trailer of the film received a huge thumbs up from audiences and fans were excited about the film. Besides this, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.

Also Read|PICS: Kangana Ranaut visits Golden Temple for the first time with family; Says ‘Speechless & stunned’

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×