Kangana Ranaut is festive ready in a yellow floral outfit, wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi; PHOTOS

Actress is the talk of the town today as her film Thalaivii has been released in cinemas. As her film released today, Kangana too has been receiving overwhelming responses from fans and celebs. On Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress dolled up in a gorgeous look to celebrate and shared a glimpse of it on social media. Earlier in the morning, Kangana shared a photo of her Ganpati idol on her Instagram story as she had extended wishes to her fans.

Now, Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her look of the day as she dolled up on Ganesh Chaturthi. In the photos, she can be seen posing in a yellow floral kurta with matching pajami. She is also seen opting for matching Punjabi jutti and gorgeous jhumkis. Kangana's hair is neatly tied up on a bun and the makeup has been kept subtle to go with the elegant ethnic wear. Kangana managed to make heads turn with her yellow traditional look in the photos.

Take a look:

With this, Kangana nailed yet another traditional look amid the promotions of her film Thalaivii. In the film, Kangana plays the role of J Jayalalithaa, who was a popular actress-turned-politician in the country. So far, Thalaivii has received rave reviews and on Thursday, Kangana turned host at a special screening for leaders in New Delhi.

The film also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo Shah, Bhagyshree and others. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivii has been released in theatres today in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

