Kangana Ranaut files an FIR after getting threats: I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid

Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who never shies away from expressing her views and is always creating controversies for whatever she says. The actress had attracted a lot of hate recently when she termed the farmers as Khalistanis. In fact, an FIR too was filed against her for the same. But now, the actress took to her Instagram to share that she has filed an FIR against the people who threatened her over her recent comments on ‘Khalistani terrorists.

Sharing a picture of her wearing a light blue salwar kameez and standing in front of the golden temple joining hands, Kangana Ranaut shared a long note in Hindi. She also shared pictures of the copy of the FIR that Kangana has filed against those issuing threats to her and requested interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct the Punjab government to take action in this regard. In her note Kangana wrote, “Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack in Mumbai, I wrote that one should never forgive or forget the traitors. In this type of incident, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitors never left a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India for money and sometimes for position and power. Traitors inside the country kept on helping the anti-national forces by conspiring, leading to such incidents.”

Kangana said that she has been threatened due to her comments. “I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother from Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of these types of threats. I speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces and will always speak. Be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad who were dreaming of making Khalistan by cutting the holy land of Gurus in Punjab in the eighties,” she said.

Kangana further added, “Democracy is the biggest strength of our country. Any party may form the government but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group.”

Kangana Ranaut further mentioned Sonia Gandhi in her note and wrote, “You are also a woman, your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your chief minister of Punjab to take immediate action about the threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces. I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid, in the interest of the country, I will keep speaking openly against the traitors,” she added.

Kangana hinted that the threats are in the light of the upcoming Punjab elections and said, “It is a humble request to them not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win elections.”

