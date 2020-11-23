Kangana Ranaut files petition in HC to dismiss Mumbai Police's FIR against her: Report

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have filed a petition in Bombay High Court to quash the FIR registered against them by the Mumbai Police.

Bollywood actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel have moved to Bombay High Court on Monday to file a petition against Mumbai Police. Earlier, Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against them for allegedly "trying to create hatred and communal tension" through their posts on social media. According to PTI report, the FIR was registered followed by the orders passed by the Bandra Magistrate Court directing the police to carry out an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister following a complaint lodged against them.

Now, Kangana and her sister have filed a petition to dismiss the Mumbai Police’s FIR against them. Their advocate Rizwan Siddiquee told PTI, “Kangana and Rangoli have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court for quashing of the FIR and the magistrates order."

He further explained the petition has also sought the court to stay the summons issued against the sisters asking them to appear before the police for questioning, and also a direction to the police to not take any coercive steps against them.

After Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwarali Sahil A Sayyed’s complaint against Ranaut and her sister, Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate JY Ghule had ordered an FIR against them on October 17.

Last week, the Mumbai Police summoned Kangana and her sister Rangoli for the third time to record their statements on November 23 and 24 for allegedly promoting enmity between two communities.

The Mumbai Police have filed the FIR against the sister duo under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut gets a sweet kiss from nephew as she reminisces their heartfelt talk amidst shooting Thalaivi

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×