Kangana Ranaut on a film with Sushant Singh Rajput that never happened: It was unfortunate & makes me feel bad

Kangana Ranaut has finally opened up on a movie helmed by Homi Adajania for which she was approached to star opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. Read on for further details.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Dil Bechara has finally released and as expected, has received a positive response from the audience. The actor who left for his heavenly abode on 14th June leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered forever. However, there is another set of debates and controversies that has been going around in between. Yes, we are talking about the nepotism row here that has once again brought certain people from the film fraternity into the spotlight.

has been on the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant along with a bunch of people who have sensed foul play in his untimely demise. Meanwhile, the actress who has been in the news of late because of her mind-blogging revelations in an interview has finally opened up on a movie that she was supposed to do with the late actor. Yes, you heard it right. This movie was a love story that chronicled around an urban couple, revealed the actress in a recent interview with TOI.

Kangana recalls when she was being called to Homi’s office at a time when had sent her a legal notice on criminal charges. The actress further reveals how she couldn’t focus on the love story that the filmmaker narrated as she was shattered. She then states that she did not sign any movie for the next year owing to the kind of filth and butchering that she faced back then. While talking about the same, the actress says that it was unfortunate and that she feels bad about it. She also wonders how it would have been if she had done the film with Sushant.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's team quashes claims of the actress meeting Anurag Kashyap for Saand Ki Aankh

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×