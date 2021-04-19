Kangana Ranaut finds brighter side to 'Mumbai Lockdown' at home with a 'new but slightly annoying friend'

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut spent her Sunday at home amid Mumbai's lockdown owing to the surge in COVID 19 cases. Taking to her social media handle, the Thalaivi star shared who kept her company while she was alone at home.

Actress has been spending time at home amid Mumbai's Janta Curfew owing to the surge in COVID 19 cases. The Thalaivi star recently shared a glimpse from her home as she spent a calm Sunday at home amid the Mumbai lockdown. While the star has been sharing her thoughts amid the new restrictions that have been imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID 19 cases, on Sunday, Kangana shared the 'brighter side' she learned amid spending time at home amid the lockdown.

Taking to her social media handles, Kangana shared a video of herself sitting on a swing in her balcony in Mumbai's apartment. In the video, we can see the star swaying on the swing while listening to the sound of her 'new friend,' a Koyal. Calling it a brighter side to Mumbai lockdown, the actress revealed how she used to think of herself being alone at home but realised that it wasn't the case. The Thalaivi star shared that she found many were living with her at her home but she could not notice amid her 'hectic life.'

Sharing the video of the Koyal singing, Kangana wrote, "This little koyal telling me many things I failed to hear for so long .... I always said I live alone suddenly finding many who were always there but in my hectic life I never realised. Lovely to be home with my new but slightly annoying friend." She shared the same video on her Instagram story as well and wrote, "Koyal singing in Mumbai lockdown does have a brighter side to it."

Meanwhile, recently, the actress spent a few days at an ashram and shared photos from the same on social media. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film was supposed to release on April 23, 2021. However, amid the surge in COVID 19 cases, the release was postponed. Apart from this, Kangana also has Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara.

