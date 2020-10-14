Kangana Ranaut flaunts her fit bod as she begins losing 20 kg she had gained for Thalaivi; See Pic

Kangana Ranaut revealed that she has now started the process to lose all the weight she had gained to get into the skin of her character for the biopic drama Thalaivi.

is an early riser and while she begins her day by either doing yoga or cardio, the actress makes sure to inspire her fans and followers to stay fit. On Wednesday, Kangana did just that as she shared a picture of herself striking a difficult yoga pose with much ease. Kangana's workout gear included a pair of black graphic shorts and a striped sports bra. The actress aced the pose as she held her toes with one leg on the floor and one leg raised above.

While she was at it, Kangana revealed that she has now started the process to lose all the weight that she had gained for her Thalaivi character. For the unversed, the actress is essaying the character of late politician J Jayalalithaa in the biopic drama. From looking chubby to overall body weight, Kangana revealed that she had gained almost 20 kgs to slip into the character's skin.

The actress tweeted, "I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility." She also urged her fans to stay fit and added, "Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me?"

Check out Kangana's mid-week motivation post below:

I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me ? pic.twitter.com/4HP6jSRGq5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 14, 2020

Just a few days ago, the actress had also shared a glimpse from the sets of Thalaivi and revealed being on a set was the most soothing and calming place for her. She had also shared her look as Thalaivi and written, "With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team."

Credits :Twitter

