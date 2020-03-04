Kangana Ranaut gears up to shed 20 kilos for Dhaakad after gaining weight for Thalaivi; Watch VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut is all set to lose 20 kilos for Dhaakad after having gained weight for Thalaivi and Panga. Check out the video in which she spills the beans about her plan.

puts her heart and soul in the characters which she portrays in her movies. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress has been grabbing a lot of headlines ever since her first look from the Jayalalithaa biopic has been unveiled on social media. Kangana gained a lot of weight to fit into her role in the movie which is quite evident from the pictures. If media reports are to be believed, the actress took hormone pills to gain weight for the same.

For now, the actress has given herself another tough task and this time it is all about losing weight! Yes, you heard it right. After having gained weight for Thalaivi and Panga, Kangana is now gearing up to shed almost 20 kilos for her upcoming movie Dhaakad. As we know, the actress is not active on social media and her team is known to handle her Instagram account. Recently, they have put up a video on the same in which the actress is seen talking to her trainer.

Take a look at the video below:

As revealed in the video, Kangana now weighs 70.3 kg and she has got only two months to lose 20 kilos. Well, we are pretty sure that the actress will overcome this challenge too! Talking about Dhaakad, its teaser has been unveiled on social media a long time back and now the fans are eagerly waiting for its trailer. The action drama has been helmed by Razneesh Ghai and is scheduled for a Diwali 2020 release.

Credits :Instagram

