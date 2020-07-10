Kangana Ranaut gets Manikarnika doll version; Her team says, ‘Kids will learn about our heroes growing up’

Kangana Ranaut gets a doll version of her Manikarnika look and Kangana is elated as she feels that kids will learn about our heroes while growing up

made her Bollywood debut with 2006-film Gangster, and next, she was seen in a series of films such as Who Lamhe, Fashion, Kites, Tanu Weds Manu, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga, and while Kangana is currently quarantining at her Manali home with her parents, there is a piece of good news for the actress as dolls are being modelled on Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika avatar. That’s right!

Kangana Ranaut’s team took to social media to share a glimpse of the doll modeled on her Manikarnika avatar and alongside the photo, the caption read, “#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children. It's nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired with patriotism and bravery.” In the photo, the doll’s outfit is the same as Kangana- a red sari with heavy jewellery and it is indeed awe-inspiring.

Talking about Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in the film, Kangana played the titular role and it also marked her directorial debut. Although the film was to be directed by Krish, however, after creative differences with Krish, Kangana directed the film and the two were jointly credited as the directors of the film. On the work front, Kagnana will next be seen in Vijay’s Thalaivi, wherein she will portray the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, and prior to the lockdown, she was shooting for the film in Chennai.

Check out the tweet here:

#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children.

It's nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired with patriotism and bravery. pic.twitter.com/ab8u0uG0Jj — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 9, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×