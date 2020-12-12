Kangana Ranaut gets mixed feelings as she announces wrap of Thalaivi; Calls it her most ambitious project

Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the role of J Jayalalithaa in the late politician’s biopic titled Thalaivi.

has been the talk of the town ever since she had been roped in for the much talked about biopic on renowned politician J Jayalalithaa. Titled as Thalaivi, the movie will feature Kangana portraying the role of the legendary politician and the Queen actress has been working quite hard for the same. And while everyone has been quite ecstatic to watch Kangana in this never seen before role, here comes an interesting update for about Thalaivi. Kangana and her team have finally wrapped the shoot of the political drama.

Sharing the big news with her fans, Kangana shared a pic of Jayalalithaa from her younger days along with a pic of herself wherein she was dressed as the renowned politician for the movie. In the caption, the Queen actress called Thalaivi as her most ambitious project. “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings,” she added. Kangana further expressed her gratitude towards the entire team of Thalaivi.

Take a look at Kangana’s tweet for Thalaivi:

And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings pic.twitter.com/0tmrQ2ml3m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

Opportunity of a lifetime thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla @rajatsaroraa , Vijendra Parsad ji @ballusaluja @gvprakash @thearvindswami and director A. L. Vijay sir, each and every member of my wonderful crew, thank you thank you thank you — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

To note, Kangana had taken special Bharatnatyam classes for the movie and even learnt Tamil for the movie. Apart from Thalaivi, the actress has also begun working on Tejas wherein she will be essaying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot and Razneesh Ghai directorial Dhaakad.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

