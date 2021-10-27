Kangana Ranaut gets a musical & floral welcome as she reaches Andaman for Tejas shoot; PHOTOS

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines over the past few days owing to her winning her 4th National Film Award for Best Actress. Now, after attending the ceremony, Kangana is back to work without any break. The Thalaivii star was seen recently arriving in Andaman to kick off the shooting of her film Tejas. As Kangana arrived, she received a warm welcome from the staff at her place of stay. The actress gave fans a glimpse of it via her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared several photos and videos of her trip to Andaman. In one of the photos, Kangana can be seen walking towards the helicopter to take off for Andaman. She is seen clad in a white maxi dress with a hat in the photo. In another photo, Kangana can be seen giving fans a glimpse of the blue water of the Indian ocean while flying over it. As she arrived at her resort, Kangana was given a musical welcome as the staff lined up and sang a song in the local language. She was also greeted with a bouquet and coconut water.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Kangana was over the moon as she received her 4th National Film Award. The actress had penned a special note on social media after getting the same and posing with her parents. Kangana's fans and friends from the industry also congratulated the actress.

Talking about work, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. The film is being shot currently and is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Besides this, Kangana also is producing Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. Kangana also is a part of Alaukik Desai's film, Sita: The Incarnation.

