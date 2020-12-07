  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut gets nostalgic & reveals she never played with kids: Some of us are born old; I am one of those

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a childhood photo of herself as she began a new week on a nostalgic note. She shared what she loved to do as a kid and the reason behind her thoughtful eyes in the childhood photo.
Kangana Ranaut gets nostalgic & reveals she never played with kids: Some of us are born old; I am one of those
Actress Kangana Ranaut is quite active on her Twitter handle since she made her debut on the same and often shares her thoughts over current issues on the same. Not just this, Kangana also uses her account to share an unseen side of her personality and often, drops cute childhood photos too that leave fans in awe. Speaking of this, recently, Kangana shared an adorable childhood memory on social media and revealed that she never used to play with children when she was a kid. 

Taking to Twitter, Kangana dropped a childhood photo of herself in which she was seen posing with a straight face. She is seen sporting a white and purple outfit in the picture. The Thalaivi star revealed in a note that she used to love to spend hours designing clothes for her dolls and contemplate at that age. She even shared that she does not recall playing with other children. She shared that since she loved to contemplate for hours as a child, she had 'thoughtful, mature eyes' in the photo. 

Sharing her thoughts, Kangana wrote, "As a child I don’t remember playing with children, even then my favourite thing to do was to make fancy gowns, and clothes for my dolls and I loved to contemplate for hours on end, hence the deep thoughtful mature eyes, unfortunately some of us are born old and I am one of those."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently shooting for Thalaivi in Hyderabad. The actress recently paid tribute to late J Jayalalithaa on her 4th death anniversary and shared some working stills from the film on the occasion. The film will be released on Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages and is helmed by AL Vijay. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara. The actress had taken workshops with the director in Manali for the same. Also, she has kicked off preparations for her action film, Dhaakad. 

Also Read|Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to revolutionary leader J Jayalalithaa on death anniversary with stills 

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

kangana you are the queen.plz dont go into controversies , many people will surely target you but better dont heed to these goats who talk in group.....