Kangana Ranaut gets pampered by her mom with a 'champi' in Manali post COVID 19 recovery; PHOTO

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a photo while enjoying a head oil massage by her mother Asha Ranaut in Manali. The Thalaivi star recently headed home after recovering from COVID 19.

Actress , who tested negative for COVID 19 this week, has reached her hometown, Manali and is spending time with her family post her recovery. On Friday, she shared a photo of sitting in the sun and enjoying a head massage by her mom Asha Ranaut. The Thalaivi star has been quite vocal about her battle with COVID 19 and even shared a special video message for her fans to reveal how she recovered from the virus on social media.

Now, as she reached Manali, Kangana is making the most of her time with her mother and family. Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a photo in which she is seen sitting on the rooftop of her house amid the snow-capped hills of Manali with her mom. Her mother could be seen giving her 'champi' and pampering her with her love. The actress also seemed to be enjoying every bit of her mum's love as she is seen sitting close to her.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana had been in the news lately after her Twitter account was suspended after a few tweets about the Bengal election. The Thalaivi star, since then, has been using her Instagram handle to engage with her fans. From sharing updates amid her COVID 19 quarantine days at home to expressing her thoughts about COVID 19 situation in the nation, Kangana has been posting it all on her Instagram handle post Twitter account suspension.

On the work front, she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. The film is helmed by AL Vijay and the trailer was launched last month in Chennai and Mumbai. However, the release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 second wave. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

