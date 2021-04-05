Kangana Ranaut gets papped as she steps out; Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai question her about not wearing mask

As COVID 19 cases as rising significantly, netizens question Kangana Ranaut about her mask as she got papped in the city.

never fails to grab the attention. Be it for her bold statements, her airport looks, fashion statements or upcoming movies, the diva certainly ace the art of being in the headlines. After creating a buzz for the trailer of her upcoming movie Thalaivi wherein she will be stepping into Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the diva was papped in the city flaunting her desi look. However, this time the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress recent grabbed the eyeballs for a different reason.

As Kangana’s pics surfaced on social media, celebs like Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai along with many people were seen have some serious questions for Kangana. Well, as the National Award winning actress was papped without a mask today, everyone has been quizzing her about following COVID precautions. Sharing her views on the same, Kishwer wrote, “She never is in a mask.. its not even ever in her hand? How?” On the other hand, Suyyas wrote, “Duniya ko gyaan dene mei sabse aage khade ho jaate hain! Dumbness at its best!” One of the Instagram user also mentioned that Kangana should be fined for not wearing a mask and wrote, “Fine her for not wearing mask. Is she different from other citizen? Covid proof.”

Take a look at comments questioning Kangana Ranaut:

Meanwhile, COVID 19 cases are on a significant rise across the country and Maharashtra has been reporting the highest number of cases these days. Given the rise in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in the state along with weekend lockdown.

