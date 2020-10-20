Kangana Ranaut gets rape threats from Odisha based lawyer; Latter claims his account was hacked: Report

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the festivities of her brother's wedding in Manali. In the midst of all this, a lawyer has reportedly threatened her with rape on social media.

often makes headlines owing to her bold statements and jibes against certain people on social media. She also landed herself in trouble sometime back when an FIR was filed against her for reportedly instigating communal tension. If that was not enough, the latest that we know that the actress has received a rape threat from an Odisha-based lawyer. That happened when she shared a post on Facebook a few days back to wish her followers on Navratri.

The Thalaivi actress shared a few pictures of herself clad in a red traditional outfit. She further added a caption that reads, “Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon.” While her fans reverted back with Navratri wishes in the comments section, a few others also posted hateful comments.

Check out her post below:

Among them is this advocate from Odisha named Mehendi Reza who reportedly wrote a hateful comment and threatened her of rape in the same. After being confronted by many other netizens, Reza took to social media and alleged that his Facebook account has been hacked and that the comment has been posted by someone else. Here’s what he wrote, “Today my Facebook ID got hacked at evening and some derogatory comments get posted. This is my not views regarding any women or any community. I am also very shocked and apologise for it. I request to all the people of kindly accept my apology and forgive me whose sentiments got hurt. I am really sorry for it.”

However, he deleted his Facebook account later on. Talking about Kangana Ranaut, she is yet to react on the matter. The actress is currently in Manali where she is busy with the festivities of her brother’s wedding.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht gets ready to tie the knot, actress flags off wedding invites; WATCH VIDEO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×