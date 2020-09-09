Kangana Ranaut gets support from Karni Sena; Organisation demands action against Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Karni Sena has extended support to Kangana Ranaut in her ongoing controversy with the Maharashtra Government and taken the responsibility for her security as she arrives in Mumbai.

's ongoing tussle with the Maharashtra government seems to be getting murkier now. While the actress has openly challenged the threats she has been receiving about returning to Mumbai and has slammed Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for his derogatory remarks, Kangana has now received support from the Karni Sena. They have decided to back the Queen actress and even demanded action against Raut along with an apology from him. According to media reports, the fringe outfit had even staged a protest against Raut in Gorakhpur and burnt his effigy. They said the kind of language the Shiv Sena leader has used for Kangana is an insult to all women.

Addressing the matter, Karni Sena district president Devendra Singh said, "Rajputs have always supported women whenever they have been subjected to humiliation and insult. Sanjay Raut has used unparliamentary language for Kangana Ranaut which is very objectionable. We demand that the Maharashtra government and the Shiv Sena take stern action against Sanjay Raut otherwise Karni Sena will come on roads to fight for the respect of women."

This is not all. The Karni Sena has also assured to give protection to Kangana as she arrives in Mumbai on Wednesday. The fringe outfit has taken the responsibility to escort the Tanu Weds Manu actress from airport to her home.

To note, the war of words between Kangana and Sanjay Raut began after the actress expressed her disappointment towards Mumbai police's probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case following with the Shiv Sena leader asked her not to return to Mumbai. Upset with his remarks, the Simran actress ended up equating Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and later Raut made a disparaging remark against her over her controversial statement.

IANS

