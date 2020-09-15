Kangana Ranaut gets support from Sapna Bhavnani for slamming Mumbai Police: Latter calls them ‘extremely rude’
Kangana Ranaut has been making the headlines these days for more than one reasons. The actress has been actively voicing her opinion about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and has slammed Mumbai Police for their negligence in the case. Undoubtedly, the Queen actress’ sharp opinions in the case have made her the talk of the town and she even received flak from some celebs. However, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani has come out in Kangana’s support stated that the Mumbai police has been extremely rude and unavailable.
In a series of tweets, Sapna expressed her opinion about the issue and stated that she can’t recall any of her friends being benefitted from seeking help from Mumbai Police. She also emphasised that it is high time Mumbai police realises that they work for the citizens of Mumbai and not the other way around. Sapna tweeted, “Am completely with @KanganaTeam in questioning @MumbaiPolice besides being extremely rude and unavailable also end up doing nothing. Even if you speak with the DCP the case goes nowhere unless someone dies. We need preventive help not post calamity. I’m still waiting for action. And there is no need to protect them and take their side. As citizens we must always question governance and understand that it is our right and not something that THEY bestow on us. I cannot name 5 friends who have actually benefitted by going to the police in #Mumbai and that is quite sad. They have forgotten that they work for the citizens of Mumbai and not the other way around.”
Am completely with @KanganaTeam in questioning @MumbaiPolice besides being extremely rude and unavailable also end up doing nothing. Even if you speak with the DCP the case goes nowhere unless someone dies. We need preventive help not post calamity. I’m still waiting for action
— (@sapnabhavnani) September 15, 2020
And there is no need to protect them and take their side. As citizens we must always question governance and understand that it is our right and not something that THEY bestow on us #DemocracyDay #mumbai #MumbaiPolice
— (@sapnabhavnani) September 15, 2020
I cannot name 5 friends who have actually benefitted by going to the police in #Mumbai and that is quite sad. They have forgotten that they work for the citizens of Mumbai and not the other way around.
— (@sapnabhavnani) September 15, 2020
Meanwhile, Kangana had even sparked a fresh controversy after she made a controversial remark and ended up comparing Mumbai with PoK. Following this, she not just received threats about returning to Mumbai, it was also reported that BMC had made an attempt to tear up her office in the city.
Also Read: BMC begins demolishing Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office; She calls it 'death of democracy': My spirit will rise
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Beware of BJP mask-wearing clowns who roam cities to disrupt harmony, unity & diversity. They are sent to divert attention from important issues. Vote wisely next time India.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Lockdown has given so much free time to Indians to concentrate on Bollywood instead of the free falling economy
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Yep pl. swapna go & live in himachal & b personal barber of her curly hair. After that u’ll feel mumbai police is nothing in front of her rudeness.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
I dont know why she is tweeting this now. Donot understand her real intentions. But what she said is truth. Those calling her Langoor or whatever look in the mirror urself...and take pics without filters....Noone is perfect
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Kangana is the most Natural Indian beauty in this industry she don’t need kagi of makeup filter like her contemporaries !
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Pl tell the same to kangana before she name calls someone as bimbo, chaploose & ask her to look in mirror too.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Her tattoos show her goth personality--only attention seeking small time weirdos can support their queen KR!!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Who is this swapna bhavnani ?.....
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Dangar
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Langoor Saali
Anonymous 22 hours ago
All druggie, Pagal, lonely, frustrated , mental women are having their much needed daily 10 minutes attention session.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
AND what about you with you brainless comment ? Attention loser !
Anonymous 22 hours ago
hatttt beyyy
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Who's this langoor named Sapna Bhavnani??
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Who is Swapna ??
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Another crazy drug addicted woman.