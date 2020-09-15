Kangana Ranaut gets support from Sapna Bhavnani for slamming Mumbai Police: Latter calls them ‘extremely rude’

Days after Kangana Ranaut slammed Mumbai police for their negligence in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani has come out in her support.

has been making the headlines these days for more than one reasons. The actress has been actively voicing her opinion about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and has slammed Mumbai Police for their negligence in the case. Undoubtedly, the Queen actress’ sharp opinions in the case have made her the talk of the town and she even received flak from some celebs. However, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani has come out in Kangana’s support stated that the Mumbai police has been extremely rude and unavailable.

In a series of tweets, Sapna expressed her opinion about the issue and stated that she can’t recall any of her friends being benefitted from seeking help from Mumbai Police. She also emphasised that it is high time Mumbai police realises that they work for the citizens of Mumbai and not the other way around. Sapna tweeted, “Am completely with @KanganaTeam in questioning @MumbaiPolice besides being extremely rude and unavailable also end up doing nothing. Even if you speak with the DCP the case goes nowhere unless someone dies. We need preventive help not post calamity. I’m still waiting for action. And there is no need to protect them and take their side. As citizens we must always question governance and understand that it is our right and not something that THEY bestow on us. I cannot name 5 friends who have actually benefitted by going to the police in #Mumbai and that is quite sad. They have forgotten that they work for the citizens of Mumbai and not the other way around.”

Am completely with @KanganaTeam in questioning @MumbaiPolice besides being extremely rude and unavailable also end up doing nothing. Even if you speak with the DCP the case goes nowhere unless someone dies. We need preventive help not post calamity. I’m still waiting for action — (@sapnabhavnani) September 15, 2020

And there is no need to protect them and take their side. As citizens we must always question governance and understand that it is our right and not something that THEY bestow on us #DemocracyDay #mumbai #MumbaiPolice — (@sapnabhavnani) September 15, 2020

I cannot name 5 friends who have actually benefitted by going to the police in #Mumbai and that is quite sad. They have forgotten that they work for the citizens of Mumbai and not the other way around. — (@sapnabhavnani) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana had even sparked a fresh controversy after she made a controversial remark and ended up comparing Mumbai with PoK. Following this, she not just received threats about returning to Mumbai, it was also reported that BMC had made an attempt to tear up her office in the city.

Also Read: BMC begins demolishing Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office; She calls it 'death of democracy': My spirit will rise

Credits :Sapna Bhavnani Twitter

Share your comment ×